Debra Martin named state director of West Virginia Small Business Development Center

From the W.Va. Department of Commerce:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Debra Martin has been named state director of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC). The WV SBDC is a network of business coaches located throughout the state to assist small businesses at all stages of development, from startup to growth. WV SBDC is an accredited partner program with the U.S. Small Business Administration and is a division of the West Virginia Development Office.

Martin joined the WV SBDC as deputy director in 2013 and was most recently serving as interim director. She has more than 20 years of experience in economic development. Before joining WV SBDC, she spent 15 years helping businesses export their products with the West Virginia Development Office International Division. Martin led state business executives on more than 30 trade missions to countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and North and South America.

She earned the title of Certified Global Business Professional from the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators and the Historic Real Estate Finance Professional from the National Development Council. Martin currently serves on America’s SBDC Professional Development and Conference Committee, America’s SBDC Accreditation Committee, the Scholarship Committee of the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and on the Board of Directors of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia.

Martin grew up in Quinnimont in Fayette County. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from West Virginia University, with graduate work in International Relations at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs in Syracuse University. Martin broadened her U.S. education with additional studies at the Université de Caen, France, and the Universiteit van Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

“Whether you are an inventor with a great commercial idea, an entrepreneur with a business startup or an established business looking to expand, the WV SBDC has services to assist you,” Martin said.

Under the West Virginia Development Office, the WV SBDC provides expert guidance to help small businesses succeed. WV SBDC business coaches have professional certifications ranging from exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, to finance, management, marketing and entrepreneurship.

For more information about WV SBDC services and WV SBDC coaches, visit www.wvsbdc.com, call the Business Ask Me! Line: 888-WVA-SBDC or email askme@wv.gov.