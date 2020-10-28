Deadline to request an absentee ballot in West Virginia is today

By Steven Allen Adams

The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With less than a week until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters wishing to vote by absentee ballot need to get their applications into the hands of county clerks today.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner gave the first of several daily election briefings Tuesday morning through the office’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

“I want everybody to know that we’re going to be conducting this election safely, sensibly and responsibly,” Warner said.

According to the Manual for Election of Officials of West Virginia, a guide produced by the Secretary of State’s Office, county clerks can only accept absentee ballot applications between the 84th and sixth day before the election. The application period for absentee ballot requests opened on Aug. 11, with applications available at county clerk offices and downloadable applications at GoVoteWV.com…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2020/10/deadline-to-request-an-absentee-ballot-is-today/