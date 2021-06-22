Deadline for second West Virginia’s vaccine lottery Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Eligible West Virginia residents have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday to register for the state’s second vaccine incentive lottery drawing.

The second drawing in West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery will be held June 28, with the winners to be announced June 30.

The state held its first prize drawing Sunday, with Karen Foley of Mineral Wells named as the winner of the $1 million cash prize.

Melissa Spivy of Vienna and Ralph Paugh of Parkersburg were named as the winners of two new custom-outfitted trucks, and Rebecca Osborne of Hurricane and Elizabeth Ball of Nitro were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/deadline-for-second-west-virginias-vaccine-lottery-sunday-at-11-59-p-m/article_901a235d-210c-5194-b4fc-9ddcfc87975a.html