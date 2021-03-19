Day after passing sweeping bill funding private-, home-schooling, West Virginia Legislature starts advancing related tax write-off

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite their approval Wednesday of what’s likely the nation’s broadest non-public school vouchers program, West Virginia lawmakers may not be finished providing financial benefits for private- and home-schooling.

The House Education Committee advanced Thursday legislation that would allow private- and home-schooling families to reduce the amount in state income taxes they must pay annually by up to $3,000 per child.

They would be able to write off their taxes educational expenses, like tuition, tutoring and textbooks, of up to that amount, if House Bill 2778 passes the full Legislature.

On Wednesday, the Legislature sent to the governor, for approval or veto, House Bill 2013. That’s the non-public school vouchers bill, also called the Hope Scholarship…

