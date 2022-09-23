Davey Jude of Kermit takes WV FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series with seven birdies at Logan Country Club

Karen Rainey of Daniels took another win in the Women’s Division

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series saw Davey Jude of Kermit take the title in the Championship flight thanks to a totally impressive seven birdies for a six under par 64. He finished four strokes ahead of the next competitor.

Karen Rainey of Daniels took another win in the Women’s Division with a three over par 73, scoring the only eagle of the day on the par five third hole.

Josh Howell of Charlton Heights won the Men’s Gross Division, posting a three under par 67. Jeff Rollyson of Barboursville took the Men’s Net Division with a two over par 72.

Birdies were out in force today, following Jude’s impressive seven. Ian Patrick of Huntington posted five birdies, with four birdies each scored by Trenton Roush of Point Pleasant, Sterling Shields of Mason and Jared Taylor of Bluefield.

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series is open to anyone, male or female, of any skill level. Awards are given in several flights based on net and gross scores.

Click here for today’s leaderboard: WV FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series @ Logan Country Club.

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series closes 2022 action Thursday, Oct. 6. at Lakeview Resort. For more information please visit wvga.org.

-30-

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap

System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.