Dam replacement at Glenwood Park granted almost $4M in federal funds by Manchin, Capito

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

GLENWOOD, W.Va. — A project to replace the dam at Glenwood Park may begin soon as an almost $4 million grant has been approved for the work.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito made the grant announcement Tuesday, saying the more than $3.7 million is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support the Supplemental Watershed Plan Brush Creek 14 in southern West Virginia.

This funding is authorized by the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Act and will help restore damage done to the flood control dam, which was constructed in 1966.

“We know all too well the devastating impact that flooding can have in West Virginia,” Capito said. “That is why it is incredibly important that we take the necessary precautions to ensure that our communities are protected and their residents remain safe.”

Capito said the project will protect hundreds of homes, businesses, and buildings in Maple Acres, Glenwood, and Princeton…

