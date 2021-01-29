Criniti named finalist for West Virginia’s Professor of the Year

The Weirton Daily Times

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University, once again, has a finalist for West Virginia’s Professor of the Year award, presented annually by the Faculty Merit Foundation.

Stephen Criniti, an English professor at the university, was among the five finalists named Monday in a state-wide press release.

“It is a mark of success to be a finalist for this prestigious award and I congratulate Dr. Criniti for this achievement. He brings honor not only to himself, but to the entire College of Liberal Arts and we wish him well in the next step of the competition,” said W. Franklin Evans, WLU president.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition than Dr. Criniti. He is well known on our campus as a faculty member who is devoted to student success, both as an instructor and as an academic advisor. We are very lucky to have him on the Hilltop,” said Angela Rehbein, chair of the Department of English and Modern Languages…

