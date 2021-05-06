CQ Roll Call ranking names West Virginia’s Manchin as most bipartisan senator

WV News

WASHINGTON (WV News) — A Washington-based publication has released its yearly ranking on Congress, naming Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as the most bipartisan member of the Senate.

According to a release from Manchin’s office, this is the third year in a row CQ Roll Call has given Manchin the top spot in its bipartisan Congressional rankings.

This listing is the only ranking of bipartisanship based on actual votes taken by members of Congress, according to the release. In 2020, Manchin crossed the aisle to vote with Republicans on nearly 40% of all votes taken.

“I have always prided myself on my efforts to reach across the aisle to work with my colleagues and do what is best for West Virginia and our nation. I am proud this ranking from CQ Roll Call reflects those efforts,” Manchin said…

