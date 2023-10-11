COVID-19 Update: West Virginia – 838 new cases, 12 deaths since last week

WV Press Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The totals below are updated weekly on Wednesday from the previous week’s WVDHHR reports.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases since reported since the previous weekly report – 838

Deaths since reported since the previous weekly report – 12

Total Positive Cases – 662,339

Total Deaths – 8,247

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Braxton County, a 97-year old female from Taylor County, a 71-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 95-year old female from Harrison County, an 83-year old female from Harrison County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 80-year old female from Marshall County.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccination. At this time a 2023-2024 updated COVID-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 5 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 4 years of age have more specific recommendations. People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may need additional shots for updated protection. COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to protect against severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.