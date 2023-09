WV Press Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The totals below are updated weekly on Wednesday from the previous week’s WVDHHR reports.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases since reported since the previous weekly report – 1,417

Deaths since reported since the previous weekly report – 15

Total Positive Cases – 659.177

Total Deaths – 8,203