Court orders federal marshals to seize Justice coal company helicopter to enforce $10 million-plus debt judgment

By Mike Tony, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A court on Thursday ordered federal marshals to seize a helicopter belonging to one of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies after the court approved a British Virgin Islands-based firm’s request to enforce a judgment of over $10 million it says the Justice company owes but hasn’t paid.

The District Court for the Western District of Virginia on Thursday ordered the federal law enforcement agency to seize a 2009 Bell helicopter belonging to Justice’s Bluestone Resources Inc., located at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport or elsewhere in the district. …

