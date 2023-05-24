Country Roads Trust, Diversified Energy to hold 2nd Annual free youth football camps at Milan Puskar Stadium

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Country Roads Trust — the name, image and likeness leader for West Virginia University student-athletes — is pleased to again partner with Diversified Energy in announcing two free football camps for elementary and middle school aged kids on Friday, June 16, at Milan Puskar Stadium.

From 9 a.m. to noon, WVU quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends will instruct those registered for the Diversified Energy Youth Football Camp. From 2-5 p.m. Mountaineer linemen, linebackers and defensive backs will lead campers. The media is invited with interview opportunities at the end of each session.

“This is the second year we’ve been able to partner with Diversified Energy on a youth football camp for kids around the region. Last year we had 300+ kids from six states participating and this year we will add more football athletes to coach the camps,” said Stephen Ford, GM and COO of Country Roads Trust. “Rusty Hutson and his team at Diversified loved the camp last year and once again wish to positively impact our youth across the state and region.”

Ford stressed the camps – the largest Name, Image and Likeness opportunity for Mountaineer athletes each year – is all about fun. Autographs will be available at each session’s end and campers will receive a T-shirt, water bottle and drawstring backpack.

Those scheduled to attend the first session are Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol, CJ Donaldson, Devin Carter, Jeremiah Aaron, Jaylen Anderson, Cortez Braham, Treylan Davis, Justin Johnson and Kole Taylor.

Those scheduled to participate in the second session are Zach Frazier, Wyatt Milum, Lee Kpogba, Aubrey Burks, Doug Nester, Sean Martin, Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Jared Bartlett, Ja’Quay Hubbard, Trey Lathan, Hershey McLaurin, Montre Miller, Tomas Rimac, Jacolby Spells and Brandon Yates.

Registration for campers is required. Those wishing to register for the early, QB and skill position camp may do so here: Diversified Energy Youth Football Camp – Quarterbacks and Skill Positions (google.com)

Those wishing to register for the linemen, linebackers and DBs session may do so here: Diversified Energy Youth Football Camp – Quarterbacks and Skill Positions (google.com)

Diversified Energy Company is the official energy sponsor of WVU.