Country Roads Angel Network hires Peyton Ballard as associate director

Release from Country Roads Angel Network:



BECKLEY, W.Va. (March 3, 2020) — The Country Roads Angel Network

(CRAN) has hired southern West Virginia native and Marshall University graduate Peyton Ballard as associate director.

Peyton Ballard

“I’m looking forward to working with the board of directors of CRAN, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, and the WV Hive Network, as well as accredited investors and eligible business owners,” said Ballard. “I am especially proud to be part of an organization that is working every day to diversify economic opportunities throughout West Virginia and show off its true potential.”

Ballard is a graduate of Marshall University, first obtaining a B.S. in Health Sciences in 2017 and then a M.S. in Human Resources Management in 2018. He worked at both State Electric Supply Company and Marshall University before joining CRAN on Feb. 24.

During his time at Marshall, Ballard was an intern to the Human Resources department where he learned how the function of HR and the business development of the university coexisted to create a better environment for employees and students alike. He further served Marshall University while in graduate school as a Graduate Teaching Assistant for the College of Health Professions. There he taught courses in Allied Health Administration, Introduction to Research, and other courses as needed.

After graduation, Ballard began his professional career as a human resources professional with State Electric Supply Company, headquartered in Huntington. He was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the HR function for nearly 800 employees across six states. Under his leadership, the HR department was able to integrate new platforms to streamline department functionality.

Some of his accomplishments were implementing new onboarding, recruiting, and preemployment software within an HRIS program; creating a recruiting pipeline for branch and area management; and creating a

program for hiring the underserved Veteran population across the company footprint.

CRAN’s managing director Judy Moore said, “Peyton’s skill set in business and human resources and his background in bringing people together will be a tremendous resource in helping CRAN achieve its critical growth and investment goals.”

Moore has been director of the WV Hive Network in Beckley since November 2017 and is managing the progress of the Country Roads Angel Network as it adds new investors and supports start-up companies. Her leadership at the WV Hive and work at the parent organization, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, gives her comprehensive tools to assist both entrepreneurs and investors.

CRAN offers investment and business advising in all 55 counties of West Virginia, while the WV Hive Network provides services to grow new and existing businesses in 12 southern counties.

More about CRAN at https://www.wvcran.com/ If you would like more information, please contact Judy Moore at jmoore@nrgrda.org or 304-669-4870.