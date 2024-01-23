Coplin Health Systems welcomes Nurse Practitioner Sarah Settle (West)

West Virginia Press Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Coplin Health Systems is pleased to welcome family nurse practitioner Sarah Settle (West). Settle (West) is excited to join the health center’s medical team and provide quality care to area individuals and families.

“I look forward to building long-term relationships with my patients and their families to establish positive outcomes and improve the overall health in the communities,” Settle (West) said. “One of my goals is to educate my patients about the importance of preventive health screenings and practices in an easy, fun, and understandable manner.”

Settle (West) earned her Master of Science degree in Nursing from Walsh University in Canton, Ohio, in May 2023. She is board-certified as an advanced practice registered nurse, specializing as a family nurse practitioner, and licensed in Ohio and West Virginia. Additionally, she is a 2019 graduate of Marshall University, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Rob Dudley, CEO of Coplin Health Systems, said Settle (West) is an excellent addition to the organization with her experience in primary care and approach to health education.

“We are excited to have Sarah join our medical team at the Wirt and Wood County health center locations,” Dudley said. “Sarah’s experience, skills, and dedication will have a significant impact as we work to improve our patients’ health.”

Settle (West) previously worked as a registered nurse in various departments, including the emergency department. She has experience with triage and emergency room procedures and has served as a full- time charge nurse.

Dr. Darrin Nichols, Chief Medical Officer of Coplin Health Systems, added, “Sarah’s expertise is a valuable addition to Coplin Health Systems. Her compassion and abilities will benefit both the communities of Wirt and Wood counties.”

Settle (West) is now providing walk-in and primary care services. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-275-3301 or visit coplinhealth.com.

About Coplin Health Systems

In 1978, Wirt County Health Services Association (d.b.a. Coplin Health Systems) was established as a non-profit healthcare organization. Since then, Coplin Health Systems has expanded to 15 different service centers located in Wirt County, Jackson County, and Wood County in West Virginia and Meigs County in Ohio. This expansion includes five brick-and-mortar school-based clinics and a mobile health unit. Additionally, Coplin serves eight schools in Wood County and 13 schools in Jackson County, totaling 28 schools across the four counties. Coplin’s healthcare providers offer a comprehensive range of services for the entire family. Specializing in primary care, dental services, and behavioral health, Coplin Health Systems ensures access to care regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. For more information about Coplin Health Systems, visit CoplinHealth.com.