Coplin Health Systems names Sherry Keller as Director of Nursing

West Virginia Press Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Coplin Health Systems is pleased to announce the promotion of Nursing Coordinator Sherry Keller, RN, to Director of Nursing.

As Director of Nursing, Keller will be essential in furthering the quality of care provided by Coplin’s clinical department as the organization reorganizes the management of the nursing and Certified Medical Assistant departments. She will also support and improve training in preventative healthcare programs, such as the WVBCCSP and Vaccine for Children programs in West Virginia and Ohio.

Rhonda Krugman, Chief Quality Officer of Coplin Health Systems, said that Keller’s clinical expertise and FQHC knowledge will be instrumental in the continued development and growth of the nursing department.

“We are thrilled to have Sherry step into the role of Director of Nursing,” Krugman said. “Her experience and leadership qualities will be valuable as we integrate this new position into the organization.”

Initially employed as a Staff Nurse at River Valley Family Care in 2018, Keller has served as Nursing Coordinator since 2019.

Dr. Darrin Nichols, Chief Medical Officer of Coplin Health Systems, said the need for a Director of Nursing at Coplin became apparent as the nursing and CMA department continued to grow.

“We realized the need for a dedicated management team member to coordinate and represent the expertise of the nursing department,” Nichols said. “Sherry will be vital in providing guidance and constructive feedback to her team while maintaining consistency in the best practices of nursing and medical assistant care.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-275-3301 or visit coplinhealth.com.

###

About Coplin Health Systems

In 1978, Wirt County Health Services Association (d.b.a. Coplin Health Systems) was established as a non-profit healthcare organization. Since our beginnings in Elizabeth, WV, we have grown into 13 service centers, an administrative center, and a mobile health unit with locations in Wirt County, Jackson County, and Wood County in West Virginia, and Meigs County in Ohio.

For over two decades, Coplin has served as a federally qualified health center (FQHC). As an FQHC, Coplin Health Systems offers a variety of healthcare services to the community. These healthcare services include primary care services, acute/urgent care services, pediatric healthcare services, behavioral health services, SUDs services, dental services, and discount pharmacy through 340b programing. As an FQHC, Coplin Health Systems offers these services regardless of a person’s ability to pay through our sliding scale program. Coplin Health Systems exists to serve the health and wellness needs of our communities. Visit www.coplinhealth.com to learn more.