Coplin Health Systems earns Quality Recognition badges from the Health Resources & Services Administration

West Virginia Press Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Coplin Health Systems earned four Community Health Quality Recognition (CHQR) badges from the Department’s Health Resources & Services Administration.

“We are honored to receive recognition as a leader for providing quality care for patients,” said Rob Dudley, CEO of Coplin Health Systems. “We are fortunate to have a team of committed and skilled staff who focus on providing exceptional patient-centered primary and preventive healthcare for all residents in our communities.”

The CHQR badges recognize health centers that have made notable achievements in the areas of access, quality, health equity, health information technology, social risk factors screening, and COVID-19 public health emergency response.

Coplin Health Systems was recognized for the following CHQR badges. The badges were in recognition of specific quality measures met during the 2022 reporting period:

The Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Badge recognizes Coplin for creating a dynamic patient experience by using a team of health professionals to address the whole health and wellness needs of their patients.

The Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality Badge recognizes Coplin for offering telehealth services and a secure and protected patient portal for health information.

The Access Enhancer Badge recognizes Coplin’s patient population growth of over 5% during the 2022 reporting period.

The Health Disparities Reducer Badge recognizes Coplin’s commitment to reducing the health disparities in the community, offering equal access regardless of a person’s ability to pay.

“These badges are a testament to the dedication of our healthcare providers and our entire team of medical professionals,” said Dr. Darrin Nichols, Chief Medical Officer of Coplin Health Systems. “Our team’s commitment to delivering consistent, quality care to every patient who enters our health center doors is the cornerstone of our continued success.”

For more information about Coplin Health Systems, visit coplinhealth.com.

About Coplin Health Systems

In 1978, Wirt County Health Services Association (d.b.a. Coplin Health Systems) was established as a non-profit healthcare organization. Since our beginnings in Elizabeth, WV, we have grown into 13 services centers, an administrative center, and a mobile health unit with locations in Wirt County, Jackson County, Wood County in West Virginia, and Meigs County in Ohio.



In 2002, Coplin was approved to become a federally qualified health center (FQHC). As an FQHC, Coplin Health Systems offers a variety of healthcare services to the community. These healthcare services include primary care services, acute/urgent care services, pediatric healthcare services, behavioral health services, SUDs services, dental services, and discount pharmacy through 340b programing. As an FQHC, Coplin Health Systems offers these services regardless of a person’s ability to pay through our sliding scale program. Coplin Health Systems exists to serve the health and wellness needs of our communities. Visit www.coplinhealth.com to learn more.