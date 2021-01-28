Controversy erupts in West Virginia House over selection process for new delegate

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The effort to replace the former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who was charged for taking part in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol Building three weeks ago has created a controversy of its own.

Jeff Maynard, the chairman of the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee, filed a writ of mandamus with the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals on Monday asking the court to require Gov. Jim Justice to pick a replacement for former Republican Delegate Derrick Evans from the list of three candidates the committee sent to Justice on Jan. 14.

Evans, who was elected to the House in November, resigned Jan. 9 after being charged the day before by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The 35-year-old Evans is one of 127 people charged by the Department of Justice for taking part in the mob action at the U.S. Capitol, where hundreds push through barriers and Capitol Police officers to break into the building as Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were counting the Electoral College ballots in an attempt to stop Joe Biden from being named president-elect. Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States last week…

