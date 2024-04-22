Contractors Association of West Virginia releases legislative endorsements for 2024 primary election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Highway-Utility-Building Political Action Committee (HUB PAC) has announced its legislative endorsements for the May 14, 2024 primary election. HUB PAC is the official committee of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV).

Founded in 1923, CAWV is the statewide trade association representing the needs of all facets of the construction industry in the state of West Virginia. CAWV represents over 480 member companies working in the building, highway, utility, and industrial contracting sectors, as well as those businesses that provide support services, supplies, and products to the industry.

“This endorsement process is driven by the needs of our members who are ‘Hard at Work’ building a better West Virginia,” said CAWV President Tim Spradling. HUB PAC supports those candidates who share our vision for funding and legislation that overall improves the infrastructure throughout the state. These investments impact the quality of life for all West Virginians and create thousands of good-paying jobs.”

