Contractors Association of West Virginia and Jobs & Hope to spearhead community project in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV) will be holding a community project for SteppingStones Recreation at Mylan Park in Morgantown on Friday, June 16.

SteppingStones is a non-profit organization that provides year-round recreation for children and adults with disabilities. March-Westin Company, Inc. is leading the project with other CAWV members to demolish a park area that includes several horseshoe pits, existing fencing, as well as some grading/leveling of a gravel area.

Jobs & Hope heavy equipment operator program participants will take part in the project to learn the dynamics of a project site. The project will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Mylan Park. Equipment and guidance will be provided by Reclaim Company, LLC and Wolfe’s Excavating, LLC. This project will give SteppingStones Recreation the opportunity to build a future playground at the project site. A representative from Governor Justice’s office will be on-site from 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. All media outlets are invited to attend.

Jobs & Hope West Virginia is the state’s comprehensive response to the substance use disorder crisis. Established by Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature, this program offers support through a statewide collaboration of agencies that provide West Virginians in recovery the opportunity to obtain career training and to ultimately secure meaningful employment.

The Contractors Association of West Virginia, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023, represents over 475 businesses in the highway, utility and building contracting industry throughout West Virginia.