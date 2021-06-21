Construction industry in West Virginia facing short-term pricing issues related to pandemic, sees potential jobs boom in future

by Chris Slater, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State residents may not know much about the Contractors Association of West Virginia, but nearly everybody has seen what they do.

The Contractors Association of West Virginia represents about 450 members, who in turn employ about 200,000 West Virginians. They build West Virginia’s roads, bridges, water and sewer lines, schools, hospitals, airports, dams and more.

Mike Clowser, executive director of the CAWV, said their members create and maintain the infrastructure for the state.

“Everything that people travel on, or sit in, or use for water and sewer usually has been built by a member of the Contractors Association in West Virginia,” Clowser said…

