Concord University Board approves zero percent tuition increase for 2025-2026

ATHENS, W.Va. — Concord University’s Board of Governors approved a request to keep tuition at its current rate during the regularly scheduled April 15 meeting.

“Concord University is dedicated to making higher education accessible to all students,” President Kendra Boggess said. “Removing financial barriers for our students is one way we do this, in addition to providing necessary support from day one through graduation.”

Chief Financial Officer Kelly Bennington asked for the 0% increase in hopes this helps alleviate the financial burden on students as cost of living continues to increase.

“Operating in times of increased inflation can be difficult, but we are working to offset costs in different ways so we can remain competitive with neighboring institutions while also meeting the needs of our students,” Bennington said.

Keeping tuition flat is one of the many ways Concord University is trying to remove financial barriers for its students. Over the past four years, the Concord University Foundation has raised more than $4 million for student scholarships as part of its CU Ascend Capital Campaign.

West Virginia student who are Pell eligible and meet other requirements can get their degree tuition free through the CU Free program. Concord also offers tuition reduction programs for qualifying out-of-state residents, as well as accelerated learning opportunities like CU Rise where students can complete their degrees early, saving time and money.

