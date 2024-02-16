Commissioner of Agriculture to visit state FFA chapters during National FFA Week Feb. 17-24

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Each year, FFA Chapters nationwide come together to celebrate National FFA Week, a time dedicated to showing the essence of FFA and its profound influence on members’ lives, and to highlight the importance of agriculture education in our classrooms. National FFA week runs from Feb. 17-24, 2024.

In West Virginia, Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt will visit three chapters across the state including Mineral County (Feb. 20), South Harrison (Feb. 20), and Clay County (Feb. 21), to learn about each chapter’s projects and initiatives. FFA members benefit from unique hands-on learning in a wide variety of projects such as greenhouse operations, aquaculture production, state-of-the-art meat processing labs and fresh-cut flowers, giving them real-world experience and invaluable problem-solving skills.

FFA membership numbers have continued to climb throughout the years in West Virginia, currently reaching an all-time high with 7,113 members in 87 chapters, making agriculture education the fastest-growing Career Technical Education program in the state.

“I am thrilled to see the continued growth of FFA in West Virginia,” said Commissioner Leonhardt. “These students are learning leadership skills and are taking innovative approaches to agriculture issues that will drive the industry into the future. I look forward to these visits and celebrating this organization that imparts immeasurable skills to our students.”

FFA’s influence can be felt in the business, science, and technology fields, including veterinarians, scientists, business leaders and professionals in many other career fields.

“FFA opens up a world of career opportunities to all students, including those who may otherwise have limited options throughout their educational career,” said Kari Brown, Career Technical Education Coordinator with the West Virginia Department of Education. “Many agricultural teachers echo the sentiment that the motivation to become a teacher stemmed from the influence of their former agriculture teacher or by becoming involved in FFA. You will find former FFA members working in careers in every sector. Our members demonstrate a solid work ethic and model the actions of servant leadership. The work of our students should be celebrated and showcased, not only during FFA week, but all throughout the year.”

For more information of WVFFA, visit http://www.wvffa.net/ or contact the WV Department of Education Career Technical Education at 304-558-2389.