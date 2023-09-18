City of Wheeling facade frants help spur private investment

Eric Ayres, The Intelligener of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — A renaissance in the Friendly City continues with a flurry of construction that includes everything from multimillion-dollar public projects, new private construction and even improvements to existing commercial properties.

The city of Wheeling’s Facade Improvement Program was introduced several years ago and has helped incentivize private investments into scores of commercial properties while helping to revitalize city blocks with significant facelifts to existing structures, one address at a time.

Under the program, the city provides matching funds in an amount of up to $15,000 for improvements to the exterior facade, roof or other eligible features to private commercial properties. Those interested in participating in the program submit applications to the city’s Economic and Community Development Department, which determines eligibility and forwards a list of projects to council on a quarterly basis for final approval.

