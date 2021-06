City of Welch to Present West Virginia Coalfields Cookoff This Weekend

NOTICE OF VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETINGS

West Virginia 2050 Multimodal

Long-Range Transportation Plan

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will hold two virtual public meetings for the 2050 Multimodal Long-Range Transportation Plan (WVLRTP) on Tuesday, June 15th. The WVLRTP is the statewide multimodal long-range transportation plan provide a 30-year blueprint for WVDOT and its transportation partners to fund and improve the preservation, management, and expansion of West Virginia’s multimodal transportation system. This is a planning level workshop through which the WVDOT and the project team will review the project findings and request input from the public to move forward with the Final WV 2050 Multimodal Long-Range Transportation Plan. The virtual presentations will begin at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM. Those wishing to provide comments may submit them at the virtual public meetings, by mail to Mr. Elwood Penn, Director, Planning Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Building 5, Room 740, Charleston, West Virginia 25305, or electronically via [email protected] by June 30, 2021. Visit the WVLRTP website at https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/programplanning/LRTP/Pages/default.aspx for project information and detailed information about the virtual public meetings. The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs, and activities. Please contact us at (304) 414-6901. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice). Aquellas personas que no hablan inglés o tienen limitaciones para leer, hablar o entender inglés, podrían recibir servicios de interpretación si los solicitan antes de la reunión llamando al (304) 558-3931. Please register for the WVDOT 2050 LRTP - Virtual Public Meeting on Jun 15, 2021 at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5164902410696619275 After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The registration provides access to both the 1-2 pm session and the 6:30-7:30 pm session. You can also join the webinar in progress with the above link on June 15th. For those wishing to attend with the audio option only on their phones, at the scheduled meeting time, please dial the following number and enter the access code when prompted: +1 (631) 992-3221, 327730150 21061WW0