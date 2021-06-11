City of Welch to Present West Virginia Coalfields Cookoff This Weekend

By John Tyson, The Welch News

WELCH, W.Va. — The inaugural WV Coalfields Cookoff WV State BBQ and ATV Festival will be held June 11 & 12th, 2021 in Welch, WV.

The festival, hosted by the City of Welch, will feature the WV State BBQ Championships sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) for pro pitmasters and backyard BBQ teams, as well as live music on Friday and Saturday night, including a battle of the bands, sponsored by Bonfire Recording Studio and Pinecastle Music that offers cash prizes, studio recording time, and travel accommodations. The wining group will also receive consideration with Pinecastle Music for a label release.

Other events include family activities, a beer garden, a public BBQ tasting, kids’ activities, and an ATV show with prizes for the best “ride”, as well as the opportunity to sit in the driver’s seat and take photos in the NASCAR Tribute Racecar representing the US Army on Saturday, June 12. The car, donated by Jeff Adkins and Rick Ware Racing participated in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Memorial Day Weekend…

To read more: https://www.welchnews.com/2021/06/09/city-of-welch-to-present-wv-coalfields-cookoff-this-weekend/