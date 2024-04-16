City National Bank ranked #1 on the Forbes list of America’s Best Banks 2024

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City National Bank has been named the top bank in the country on the Forbes list of America’s Best Banks 2024. The 200 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts by assets were eligible, and City National led the rankings at number 1.

“This goes to show what wonderful communities we’re fortunate to be part of,” said City National Bank President and CEO Skip Hageboeck. “And that a consistent, disciplined, even predictable customer- and community-focused strategy never goes out of style. I’m thrilled to see our employees once again recognized nationally for their excellent work.”

The Forbes award comes on the heels of City National winning its fifth J.D. Power award in seven years. City ranked highest in customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2024 Retail Banking Satisfaction study, beating out banks of all sizes in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

Forbes’ 15th annual America’s Best Banks list looks at 10 metrics measuring growth, credit quality and profitability for the 2023 calendar year, as well as stock performance in the 12 months through March 18, 2024. While S&P Global Market Intelligence provides the data, the rankings are done separately by Forbes. View the full list of America’s Best Banks here: https://www.forbes.com/lists/americas-best-banks/?sh=58040df1c0de

About City National Bank

Headquartered in Charleston, W.Va., City National Bank serves consumers and businesses in more than 95 locations across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio. Nationally recognized for its customer service and as one of the most highly rated banks in America, City has been delivering innovative banking products and supporting its local communities for more than 60 years.