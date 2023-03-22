Martinsburg, WV, Chick-fil-A employee Justine Rickard shares experience with Berkeley County Schools’ Work Exploration program

By Ainsley Hall [email protected]

MARTINSBURG — Berkeley County Schools’ Work Exploration program has allowed many students to learn more about career opportunities in the community and find a possible job for the future.

Justine Rickard is one of those students.

Rickard graduated from Martinsburg High School almost six years ago and started working at Chick-fil-A in Martinsburg after visiting through the Work Exploration program. She visited many different businesses, but she felt at home at Chick-fil-A.

“I love the people here,” Rickard said. “They’re nice and just really great people. They will help pick you up and drop you off from work.”

Christine Brown worked as Rickard’s coach at the time. She shared how impressed the staff was with Rickard and her work ethic.

“Justine is very sweet and very focused,” Brown said. “When she first got there, she started working right away and is never absent. Chick-fil-A really liked that about her. It was really just a great match.”

Rickard comes in early in the morning, works hard and does her best to cover for others when she can. …

