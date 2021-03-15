Chelsea Ruby set to be become West Virginia’s first Secretary of Tourism

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby is set to become one of the state’s two new Cabinet-level secretaries.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice signed into law House Bill 2019, which will elevate the West Virginia Office of Tourism and the West Virginia Development Office from agencies within the West Virginia Department of Commerce to distinct entities within the executive branch of state government.

Ruby, who has served as tourism commissioner throughout the Justice administration, said it’s an “incredible” honor to be a valued member of the governor’s team.

“No other governor has ever promoted tourism like he has,” she said. “Thanks to his leadership, we’re poised to finally deliver on all of the economic development potential that people have been talking about for decades.” …

