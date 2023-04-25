Charleston, W.Va., Sternwheel Regatta releases full event schedule

Organizers preparing for big crowds for June 30-July 4 festival

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta released the full 2023 schedule at a media event at City Center at Slack Plaza on Tuesday. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, members of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission and sponsors gathered with event representatives for a preview of the June 30-July 4 festival.



“Our Charleston Sternwheel Regatta team has put together a robust schedule featuring nostalgic favorites and fresh newcomers– including the Slack Plaza Slamboree, the All Fired Up Youth BBQ Challenge and a stunt exhibition by BMX professional Zach Newman,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Want to know more – check out charlestonregatta.com and plan your visit.”



The full 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta schedule is available on the official charlestonregatta.com website.

Highlights from today’s announcement include two nights of fireworks, on opening night following Better Than Ezra and then again on July 4th. Wiener Dog Races take place Saturday, July 1 on Magic Island. Later that day, the Slack Plaza Slamboree will hold the first Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Championship wrestling match. The Great Rubber Duck Race returns Sunday, July 2 just prior to the Sternwheeler Races.

“KCPL is thrilled to again be part of this year’s Regatta festivities,” said Denise Norris, Children’s Librarian at the Charleston Main Branch of the Kanawha County Public Library. “The Main Library will host a Summer Library Club Super Saturday event July 1 from 12 – 4 pm on Capitol Street. In addition to signing up for summer reading with KCPL – free and open to all ages – community members may enjoy performances by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra musicians and WV Youth Symphony groups, participate in an instrument petting zoo, and play games and complete STEM projects. It’s another fun day of reading and learning at the library.”



The entertainment lineup was released previously and includes Better Than Ezra, Friday, June 30; Flo Rida, Saturday, July 1; Kool & the Gang, Sunday, July 2; and Jo Dee Messina, Monday, July 3.

Terry Godbey, owner of Charleston eatery Hot Diggity Dogs and organizer of the Regatta’s Classic Car Show, spoke about bringing the event back this year.

“As organizers, we’ve streamlined our internal processes to make registration easier, and with the move to Summers Street we’re expecting an even better turnout than last year,” Godbey said.

Scheduled for Sunday, July 2, the show has space for 125 cars and will relocate to Summers Street and Slack Plaza. In addition to classic cars, Godbey is also bringing a food truck. Hot Diggity Dog’s new mobile unit will be onsite, prepared to sell thousands of hotdogs each day of the festival.

“I just placed my bun order for Regatta, and there was silence on the line before the guy asked if I was kidding him. We’re expecting to do tremendous business those days,” Godbey said.

To view the full 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta schedule or learn more about the event, visit charlestonregatta.com.