Charleston, W.Va., lawyer volunteering services for asylum seekers

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Paul Saluja doesn’t exactly know what kind of work awaits him in Tucson, Arizona, but he knows he has the opportunity to make a difference when he gets there later this month.

Saluja, a Charleston lawyer, will spend about 60 days in Tucson volunteering with the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project, a nonprofit organization that provides free legal and social services to people being held in immigration custody in Arizona.

The work being done by people with the Florence Project is the exact sort of work Saluja said he is qualified and compelled to do.

“I felt this great need to do something to help for the humanitarian crisis on the border,” Saluja said. …

