Charleston Restaurant Week celebrates 10 years

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The tastiest week in town returns for its 10th year in 2024.

Charleston Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of local restaurants offering specialty menus, will be held Jan. 30 through Feb. 3, 2024.

“It’s the perfect time to get out and try a new restaurant or even enjoy an old favorite,” said Dickinson Gould, owner and president of Buzz Food Service, which hosts the event. “We invite the Charleston community to come out, support our local establishments and tip generously – be sure to get your reservations in early!”

Each restaurant that participates in Charleston Restaurant Week chooses its own price point and offers two options each course for a three-course meal. Many restaurants will feature longtime favorites, while others will test creative boundaries with new dishes. Additionally, restaurants that are open on Mondays may choose to begin their three-course menu early.

According to Buzz Food Service, restaurants throughout the years have reported serving more than 10,000 meals during the course of the six-day event. The total economic impact, which includes revenue from meals, bar sales, gratuity, taxes and incidentals, is estimated to exceed $500,000 yearly. Since its inception, Charleston Restaurant Week has generated nearly $5 million into the local economy during an otherwise slow time of the year for the service industry.

Charleston Restaurant Week began in 2014, just three weeks after the Elk River chemical spill, which compromised tap water for the Charleston area. Restaurants were dealt a blow to business with people being wary to drink the water or eat from dishes that were washed with it — even after being given the all clear. Charleston Restaurant Week helped the public return to dining out and support the industry.

The event once again worked to support the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed the 2020 event, making this year’s event the 10th it has hosted but 11 years as a whole.

Because of the impact the event has had on the city, Charleston Restaurant Week received the Charleston Area Alliance’s “Community Celebration Award” in 2019.

For more information, visit cwvrestaurantweek.com.