Charleston Area Alliance Board of Directors welcomes new leadership, members

Release from the Charleston Area Alliance:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Alliance’s Board of Directors recently met and elected new officers, while also welcoming six new members. Steve Hedrick, President and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Technology, Research & Innovation Center (MATRIC) at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, was elected Chairman of the Board.

“I’ve worked with the Alliance for many years, and I’ve seen the positive economic impact its work has on the Kanawha Valley and beyond,” Hedrick said. “Knowing how hard the Alliance fought to save the Regional Technology Park, and how dedicated this team is to bringing new jobs, like those at N3 and Infor, to our community, gives me great assurance in our ability to further strengthen this economy.”

Hedrick has more than 20 years of experience in the petrochemical industry, leading businesses, chemical manufacturing and health, safety, environment and quality. He has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility at Bayer AG and Lyondell and has led multiple regional and global teams to improve business results, reliability and safety systems. His entry into the chemical industry followed service as an officer in the U.S. Army. A West Virginia native, Hedrick is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin became a new ex-officio member of the Alliance Board, which also elected Greg Elliot, Vice President of American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM), as Vice Chair; and, Christy Elliott, Market President at BB&T, as Secretary. Jack Rossi, Vice President of Business Development at Summit Community Bank, was re-elected as Treasurer, and five newly-elected members were introduced: