Charleston Area Alliance announces 2024 Women and Minority-Owned Small Business Grant Program: City of Charleston ARPA funding supports additional grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Area Alliance has announced the launch of a new round of the Women and Minority-Owned Small Business Grant Program. The goal of the Grant Program is to help existing women and/or minority-owned small businesses located within the city limits of Charleston to expand by increasing profitability. This will be achieved through mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 and providing access to training and resources.

“Thanks to the City of Charleston, the Alliance is pleased to be able to provide grants in 2024 to support the growth and development of more Women and Minority-Owned small businesses located in the City of Charleston,” stated Susie Salisbury, VP Community Development of the Charleston Area Alliance. “Following the successful grants issued in 2021 and 2023, there continues to be a need for this type of funding. We are pleased to be once again partnering with the City to create opportunity and build equity in our region.”

Funding is provided by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the City of Charleston, WV. For the full list of eligibility requirements, application needs, and the link to apply please visit: bit.ly/3QKDxpA

Application link opens Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 8:00 am

Application link closes Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 3:00 pm

Please contact Susie Salisbury, VP Community Development at [email protected] with any questions regarding the Women and Minority-Owned Small Business Grant Program.

The Charleston Area Alliance is a multi-faceted economic, business, and community development organization as well as the largest regional Chamber of Commerce in West Virginia. The Alliance attracts and retains innovative industries and workforce, revitalizes urban spaces, and improves Charleston, West Virginia, and the Kanawha Valley through a unified mission and strategic goals. Learn more about Alliance programs and events at www.charlestonareaalliance.org