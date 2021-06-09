Changes to social service agencies in West Virginia aim to improve child welfare system

By Taylor Stuck, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A split into two more niche bureaus is among changes being made to the West Virginia Bureau for Children and Families within the Department of Health and Human Resources to improve the child welfare system in the state.

The Bureau for Children and Families split will begin in July, said Cammie Chapman, counsel for DHHR, on Tuesday during the meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability. BCF Commissioner Linda Watts also announced the split during the meeting of the Joint Committee on Children and Families.

The new bureaus will be the Bureau for Social Services and the Bureau for Family Assistance and Supports. Chapman said the department hopes the split will streamline systems and allow social services workers on cases to not get distracted by other issues, like providing support for foster families.

DHHR also continues on other efforts to improve the foster care system, Watts said, including introducing therapeutic foster care for those with behavioral issues and continuing with the Kinship Navigator program, which is supported by federal grants…

