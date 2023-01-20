Chad Lovejoy announces precandidacy for the Circuit Judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit

WV Press News Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Former Delegate Chad Lovejoy has formally announced he has filed a Precandidacy Registration Form with the West Virginia Secretary of State for the Office of Circuit Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

This is a non-partisan Judicial Office covering all of Cabell County and will be on the ballot in the 2024 Primary Election. Lovejoy has actively practiced law in Huntington for over twenty-five years in the State and Federal Courts of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, representing clients in a wide range of cases. From 2017-2023, he was elected to three terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing parts of Cabell and Wayne Counties.

“I have spent my entire adult life working in the law. I have seen how it affects every aspect of life from the cradle to the grave and the central role that it plays in the lives of our citizens, families, institutions, and communities. Above all, the Office of Judge requires a proven dedication to public service, with knowledge of the law, an understanding of its impact on real people, and an unshakable commitment to its equal application to all.”

“For decades, I have been actively trying cases in the Trial Courts of the Tri-State area, arguing appeals before Appellate Courts and, most recently, participating in the creation of the law in the Legislature. I also know the important difference between those valuable experiences and the Office which I now seek — the role of the Courts is not to represent one side or to make policy, but to fairly apply the law to the facts before the Court. To use a sports analogy, like an umpire, the Court’s job is to “call the balls and strikes.” I have spent a lifetime honing those skills, and stand ready, willing and able to serve our community, if chosen to do so by the people of Cabell County.”

The Office of Circuit Judge is an eight-year term and is responsible for presiding over the legal matters that come before the Circuit Court, which is the only general jurisdiction trial court of record under the West Virginia Constitution. It hears cases in a variety of areas of law, including Child Abuse and Neglect, Property Rights, Criminal and Civil matters.

