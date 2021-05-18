Census data may be too late for West Virginia

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is concerned the official results of the U.S. 2020 Census tally, which have been delayed, may not arrive in time for the state to be prepared for the 2022 elections.

The state has already been informed that, because of a 3.8 percent population loss, the number of Congressional representatives will be cut from three to two and the state’s Electoral College vote total in the 2024 presidential election will drop from five to four.

“The continued delays in releasing Census data is creating a serious problem for many states like West Virginia,” he said in an announcement last week. “Delay after delay will make it difficult for the legislature to complete redistricting in time to comply with constitutional deadlines relating to the 2022 election cycle.”

Members of the state Legislature must consider and approve redistricting for House and Senate seats.

Warner said the Census Bureau missed its deadline of early-spring, and now projects the data won’t be available until August at the earliest…

