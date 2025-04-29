Celtic Music of Old: Bowed Psaltery Symphony celebrates traditional Celtic music

West Virginia Press Association

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Music lovers and Celtic enthusiasts alike are in for a mesmerizing experience as the 14th Annual Bowed Psaltery Symphony returns to Cedar Lakes on May 8, 2025.

This yearly concert brings together musicians from all over the country to showcase the hauntingly beautiful sounds of the bowed psaltery, seamlessly blended with the sweet sound of the mountain dulcimer, the elegance of the harp, the richness of the guitar, and a captivating ensemble of other traditional and contemporary instruments.

Recalling the timeless melodies of Celtic heritage, this symphony will transport audiences on an enchanting musical journey through the rolling hills of Ireland, the misty landscapes of Scotland, and the heart of ancient folk traditions. History, music, myth, and lore are combined to evoke the spirit of Celtic legends.

Under the inspired leadership of director Tish Westman and her husband Greg, this event showcases the incredible talents of musicians from across the country. Throughout rehearsal week, participants enjoy a lively blend of camaraderie, music, and fun. Highlights include open mic nights, jam sessions, musical demonstrations, dancing, and a variety of recreational activities at Cedar Lakes.

The event will take place at our Assembly Hall on May 8, 2025, at 7:00pm. Tickets are $8 each and are available for purchase at Cedar Lakes Front Office, or you may call (304) 372-7860. Children under 12 are free. Those attending our Folk Art at the Lakes Craft Workshops that week are invited to experience the symphony free of charge.

Join us for an unforgettable evening where timeless melodies blend with modern artistry, as the ethereal sounds of the bowed psaltery symphony transport you on a magical Celtic journey.

For further information, please contact Cedar Lakes at (304) 372-7860 or email us at [email protected].