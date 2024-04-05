Celebrating National County Government Month: County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia hosts annual essay contest for 8th grade students

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia (CCAWV) is proud to announce the launch of its annual essay contest in celebration of National County Government Month. As April unfolds, the CCAWV invites 8th-grade students from across West Virginia to participate in this educational initiative aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of county government and the vital role County Commissioners play in shaping communities.

National County Government Month is recognized annually to highlight the important contributions of county government to the well-being and development of local communities. In line with this spirit, the CCAWV is excited to engage students in exploring the functions and impact of their local county governing body, the County Commission.

“At the heart of our mission lies the commitment to enhance public awareness and knowledge about county government, particularly the pivotal role County Commissioners play in serving their constituents,” said Melanie Pagliaro, executive director of the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia. “Through initiatives like our annual essay contest, we aim to inspire young minds to delve into the workings of county government and recognize its significance in their daily lives.”

This year, student participants are invited to articulate their insights and perspectives on the theme: “How does my county commission make life better for me?” Essays should be no longer than 500 words and submitted by 5:00 pm on Friday, April 19, 2024. Submissions must be made through the CCAWV website at https://www.ccawv.org/essaycontest.

In recognition of their outstanding contributions, monetary prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, along with honorable mentions. Additionally, the teacher who submits the winning essay will receive a monetary prize to support classroom activities, further emphasizing the importance of educators in nurturing civic engagement among students.

“We are delighted to collaborate with educators across West Virginia in this endeavor to empower young voices and cultivate a deeper understanding of local governance,” remarked Pagliaro. “By encouraging students to reflect on the ways in which their county commission impacts their lives, we hope to instill a sense of civic responsibility and active participation in the democratic process.”

About the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia: The County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia (CCAWV) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the interests and welfare of county governments in the Mountain State. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, CCAWV empowers county commissioners and government officials to address the needs and challenges facing their communities effectively.

For more information about the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia and its initiatives, please visit CCAWV.org.