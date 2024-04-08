Celebrate National Library Week at the West Virginia State Law Library

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ready, Set, Library! National Library Week is April 7–13, and the West Virginia State Law Library encourages everyone to visit the library and explore all the library has to offer.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information about the WV State Law Library, visit the library’s website at https://www.courtswv.gov/public-resources/law-library or call (304) 558-2607.