Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg, Marra Johnson of Bridgeport win Metal Rounds at WVGA’s Callaway Junior Tour event

Golfers had challenging conditions at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), visited Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane Monday, along with some rain, some cool temperatures and a field of 94 golfers ages 10 to 18.

Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg, playing in the boys 13-14 division, won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for boys. Marra Johnson of Bridgeport, playing in the girls 15-18 division won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for girls.

“We enjoy hosting these young golfers and I think the Junior Tour lets them experience a great event,” said Sleepy Hollow Head Golf Professional Jimmy Harrison. “The weather got better throughout the day and some good scores were posted.”

“Thank you to host professional Jimmy Harrison and his staff at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course for allowing our golfers out today,” said Lucas Ware, WVGA’s Tournament Manager – Youth Golf. “This is a premier course in the state and it’s always a great event coming here.”

Highlights of the day included six birdies for Stephen McDavid of Scott Depot and five birdies for Higginbothan.

Division winners were:

Boys 12 & under: Jude Walker of Mount Zion;

Boys 13-14: Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg;

Boys 15-16: Stephen McDavid of Scott Depot;

Boys 17-18: Blake Lewis of Parkersburg;

Girls 10-14: Isabelle Studli of Fairfield, Pa.; and

Girls 15-18: Marra Johnson of Bridgeport.

Click here for today’s leaderboard: Callaway Junior Tour – Sleepy Hollow Golf Course.



The Callaway Junior Tour is in action again Tuesday, June 13, at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

