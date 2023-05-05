Caroline Ramsey of Bridgeport selected for the 11th Class of the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) is extremely excited to announce the 2023 West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame inductee Caroline Ramsey of Bridgeport. She will be enshrined in ceremonies conducted later this year and join 19 others as recipients of this prestigious honor.

The West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame revealed its first ever inductees in 2009, when the incomparable pair of William C. Campbell and Sam Snead were enshrined as the inaugural class. Since that time an impressive list of those who made a profound impact on the game of golf in the Mountain State have been honored.

Caroline Ramsey had an esteemed playing career in West Virginia which includes four West Virginia Amateur Championships (1969, 1975, 2001 & 2002), 14 West Virginia Women’s Senior Amateur Championships (1998-2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014-2016), seven years as West Virginia Women’s Senior Player of the Year (2008-2011 and 2014-2016) and West Virginia Women’s Player of the Year in 2014. Additionally, she was the WVGA Club Tournament Women’s Champion in 1998 and competed in 30 years of Virginia’s/Carolina’s Matches.

“Caroline Ramsey is a name everyone knows in West Virginia golf and she is so deserving of this honor. Her career accomplishments are unmatched, and she continues to add to her legacy as she continues to compete in WVGA events,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “We are so excited for her and look forward to her induction ceremony later this year at her home club of Bridgeport Country Club.”

In addition to her individual championships and honors, she is a seven-time member of the USGA Women’s State Team. She competed in the 1971 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, the 1963 U.S. Girls Junior Championship and was Runner-Up in the 1969 National Intercollegiate Championship. Before coming to West Virginia, where she was Club Champion at Clarksburg Country Club once and 19 times at Bridgeport Country Club, she was the Kalamazoo (MI) Women’s City Champion in 1974 and the Gull Lake (MI) Club Champion in 1975.

The WVGA Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chairman Tim McNeely said, “It was an honor to be a part of this HOF process this year. Caroline Ramsey is very much deserving and will be a wonderful addition to the HOF. I look forward to Bridgeport Country Club’s support and rolling out the carpet for an event later this year in her honor.

