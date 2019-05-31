Carmichael: ‘Student Success Act’ only way to fix state’s education system

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, says his newly introduced Student Success Act is the key to fixing the state’s education system.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Carmichael spouted statistics, placing West Virginia well below the belt when it comes to education.

National statistics show West Virginia is ranked 49th in the U.S. for SAT test scores, Carmichael said, and when children are tested in math in 4th grade, they’re ranked at 38th, but by the time they reach 8th grade they’re ranked at 46th.

