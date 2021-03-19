Caputo-Beach Senate resolution urges West Virginia governor, DC delegation to work with Biden to keep Mylan plant operating

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The state Senate unanimously approved on Friday a resolution urging the governor and West Virginia’s Congressional delegation form a task force to persuade president Biden to repurpose and save the soon-to-be closed Mylan plant.

Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, is lead sponsor of SR 22.

It says: “The Senate hereby urges the governor of West Virginia to form a task force with our congressional representatives, labor organizations, and other industry leaders to call upon the president of the United States to invoke the Defense Production Act of 1950, order the Morgantown plant at the Chestnut Ridge facility of the former Mylan Pharmaceuticals to be retrofitted and placed into production relating to the manufacturing, packaging, and shipping of critical, life-saving medical supplies including vaccinations, and empower the governor of West Virginia to save the lives of our friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens.”

Caputo said, “December 11, 2020 was a very sad day for north-central West Virginia.”

That was the day that Viatris – the new company formed by the merger of Mylan and Upjohn – announced the planned closure of its Morgantown production plant (its two other Morgantown sites will remain open), set for July 31…

