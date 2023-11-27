Capitol Market transforms into European-inspired holiday market this weekend

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Step into a magical world full of holiday spirit at Capitol Market starting this weekend.

Holiday Village, a European-style market with artisan goods, food & drinks, programming and more, will be held Dec. 1-3, 8-10 and 15-17. Fridays from 5-8 p.m. will focus on food and drinks, while Saturdays from 5-8 p.m. will focus on family activities. Festivities continue from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

In partnership with FestivALL, local artisans will be selling handmade goods, including pottery, photography, jewelry and fine art throughout the weekend. Each weekend will feature a different set of vendors. Exclusive Capitol Market mugs will also be for sale so that patrons can enjoy warm beverages throughout the event.

Weekend One: Dec. 1-3 – Latin Weekend: Join us for salsa demonstrations and dance, fresh empanadas from Nellita’s Cocina, horchata, hot chocolate and Cuban pork nachos from Johnnie’s Meat Market. Plus, we’ll be screening ELF in Spanish on Saturday. The following vendors will be present:

1. Cat and Crow-Printmaker

2. Teresa Gail- Jeweler

3. Black Locust- Woodworker

4. Cathy Thomas- Illustrator

5. Randall Sanger- Photographer

Weekend Two: Dec. 8-10 – German Weekend: Join us for Hops and Hymns, bratwurst and sauerkraut, Krampus photo booth, beer, mulled wine, hot cider and more! The following vendors will be present:

1. Patty Stewart- Fine Artist (painting)

2. Ellie’s Emporium- Potter

3. Joyful Dog- Textile/Quilter

4. Bear Branches- Jeweler

5. Echo Lit- Printmaker

6. Rise and Grind- Baker

Weekend Three: Dec. 15-17 – French Weekend: Join us for specialty wines and cheeses, campfire s’mores, storybook time and more! The following vendors will be present:

1. Hippies Daughter- Printmaking and Macrame

2. Siren Pottery- Potter

3. Simple Minded Bath- Soap-maker

4. Cedar Olivet Orientals- Textile/Rugmaker

5. HepCatz- Printmaker/illustrator

Holiday Village is one of three main holiday attractions in town, which can be accessed via the Holly Jolly Brawley Trolley. The free trolley from KRT provides a convenient way to experience all the holiday joy that Charleston has to offer, including Holly Jolly Brawley and Light the Night. It will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will make four stops around the city: City Center, Lee Triangle, Capitol Market, and the GoMart Ballpark. For more information, visit https://capitolmarket.net.

About Capitol Market

Capitol Market in Charleston, West Virginia, is a year-round, indoor-outdoor market that offers fresh local produce and plants from more than 40 farmers outside and full-service dining, wine, coffee, retail and social space inside. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit has been voted Charleston’s Best Attraction for several years running and has served as a community gathering spot for more than 20 years. Learn more at www.capitolmarket.net.