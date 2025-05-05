Capito congratulates Reisenweber for USDA Rural Development appointment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) congratulated John Reisenweber on being appointed to serve as a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for West Virginia.

“I am thrilled to see John—a dedicated West Virginian and someone I have had the privilege of working with directly—take on this important leadership role at USDA Rural Development. John’s commitment to West Virginia and deep understanding of the needs of our rural communities make him exceptionally well-suited for the job. I look forward to partnering together to support economic growth, infrastructure development, and opportunity across our state in this very important role,” Senator Capito said.

Prior to joining USDA, Reisenweber served in various roles in the public and private sector including the Jefferson County Development Authority. Reisenweber also served as District Representative for then-Congresswoman Capito for more than five years. Reisenweber holds a master’s degree from Oregon State University and a bachelor’s degree from Washington and Lee University.