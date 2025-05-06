Capito Celebrates National Small Business Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) signed on to a resolution led by U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship Chairman Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Ed Markey (D-Mass.) declaring this week as “National Small Business Week” to recognize the innovators and job creators who power America’s economy.

“In West Virginia, small businesses are an essential part of our economy, making up more than 98% of the businesses in our state and employing nearly half of our workforce. During National Small Business Week, I am proud to join my colleagues in recognizing and celebrating the critical contributions small businesses, like the female-owned Dolly’s Diner in Princeton I visited recently, make in West Virginia and across our country,” Senator Capito said.

There are more than 34.7 million small businesses in America, accounting for more than 99.9% of all businesses and employing 45.9% of American workers, or about 59 million people.

