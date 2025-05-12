Capito Celebrates 30 Years of Niterra’s Sissonville Campus and Expansion

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. – On May 9, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) traveled to Sissonville, W.Va. where she delivered remarks celebrating the 30th anniversary of Niterra North America’s Sissonville campus, as well as the grand opening of the company’s new state-of-the art distribution center. The expansion will grow the Sissonville campus by 75,000 square feet and create around 30 new jobs, allowing Niterra to serve customers and support continued growth.

“I was proud to visit Niterra’s facility in Sissonville as they celebrate 30 years of investment, innovation, and job creation in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “Their continued growth, including this latest expansion, is a testament to the strength of our workforce and the opportunities we’re creating to build a stronger economy right here at home.”

“We are incredibly proud to reach this 30-year milestone,” Michael Schwab, President & CEO of Niterra North America, Inc., said. “Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the support of the Sissonville community. The opening of our new distribution center is a significant step forward in our journey, expanding operational capacity and improving logistics efficiency. We look forward to many more years of success.”