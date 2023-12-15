Capito announces Chuck Flannery as new State Director

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that she has selected Chuck Flannery to serve as her new State Director. Flannery will start officially in the senator’s office on January 2, 2024.

“After knowing and working together for years, I am thrilled to welcome Chuck back to our team,” Senator Capito said. “With his extensive experience and relationships throughout West Virginia, I am confident that Chuck has what it takes to lead our state operation and hit the ground running as we begin a new year. I look forward to all that we will accomplish to better serve West Virginians.”

Flannery, who currently serves within the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office (WVSOS), is a lifelong West Virginian and a graduate of West Virginia University (WVU). He has worked in numerous roles in government and political campaigns across West Virginia, including in various capacities for Senator Capito. Flannery also served under multiple WVSOS secretaries.