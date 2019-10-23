Campaign Update: W.Va. Gubernatorial candidate Thrasher issues statement on Williamson Memorial Hospital’s bankruptcy filing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Republican candidate for Governor Woody Thrasher has issued the following statement on the “Williamson Memorial Hospital’s bankruptcy filing:

Woody Thrasher

“How many more businesses will our state lose before we get a leader who puts West Virginians first rather than bouncing from one crisis coverup to the next?

“Williamson Memorial Hospital’s bankruptcy filing means Mingo County is struggling to hold on to one of its top 10 largest employers, and a vulnerable community may lose its main gateway to better health. Our rocket ship ride to the top still hasn’t arrived, and it’s sad we have headlines like these to keep reminding us we need a full-time governor who works for our best interests as a state, not his own.”