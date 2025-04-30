CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC Primary Care teams in Winfield and Teays Valley will host Well Woman Days the week of May 12.
It’s part of National Women’s Health Week which aims to highlight women’s health issues and priorities and encourage women of all ages to prioritize their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
In collaboration with the CAMC Mobile Mammography Unit and Vandalia Health Network, CAMC is providing comprehensive women’s health services to support wellness and early detection.
Monday, May 12, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
CAMC Primary Care – Winfield
12576 Winfield Road, Winfield
Tuesday, May 13, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
CAMC Primary Care – Teays Valley
3248 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane
Services offered
- Well woman exams
- Onsite mammograms
- Cervical cancer screening
- Bone density health screening
- HPV vaccine
Schedule your appointment today:
CAMC Primary Care – Teays Valley 304-757-1031
CAMC Primary Care – Winfield 304-586-0111