CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC Primary Care teams in Winfield and Teays Valley will host Well Woman Days the week of May 12.

It’s part of National Women’s Health Week which aims to highlight women’s health issues and priorities and encourage women of all ages to prioritize their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

In collaboration with the CAMC Mobile Mammography Unit and Vandalia Health Network, CAMC is providing comprehensive women’s health services to support wellness and early detection.

Monday, May 12, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

CAMC Primary Care – Winfield

12576 Winfield Road, Winfield

Tuesday, May 13, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

CAMC Primary Care – Teays Valley

3248 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane

Services offered

Well woman exams

Onsite mammograms

Cervical cancer screening

Bone density health screening

HPV vaccine

Schedule your appointment today:

CAMC Primary Care – Teays Valley 304-757-1031

CAMC Primary Care – Winfield 304-586-0111