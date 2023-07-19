CAMC General Hospital receives stroke awards

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC General Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus award for the fourth year in a row.

The award demonstrates CAMC’s adherence to the latest research-based clinical guidelines that ensure patients receive the most appropriate treatment.

Each year, program participants become eligible for the award by showcasing their organization’s dedication to delivering high-quality care for stroke patients. In addition to adhering to treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them in managing their health and recovery at home.

General Hospital also has received the American Heart Association’s Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must fulfill specific criteria aimed at reducing the time between the arrival of a patient and their treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.

According to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States: A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.